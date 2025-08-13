New website helps Kentuckians identify and report scams

(LEX 18) — A new resource launched by the state of Kentucky aims to help residents spot and report scams that occur both in person and online.

The "Team Kentucky Stop Scams" website provides tools for Kentuckians to avoid scams, report them, and recover if they become victims.

"Stop. Think, take a breath, and don't necessarily fall for that," advises Heather Clary, spokeswoman for the Greater KY and South Central Indiana Better Business Bureau regarding potential scams.

In an age of endless online communication, the website offers a new way to learn about avoiding and reporting scams. The site, stopscams.ky.gov, was launched through a partnership between the state, the Better Business Bureau, and AARP.

"It's more like strength in numbers to help people realize that there are resources available out there to not only protect yourself, share it with your friends, neighbors, relatives, so they can learn about some of these scams," said Clary.

Visitors to the website can sign up for scam alerts via email or text message and learn about the latest threats.

According to an FBI report, Kentuckians lost more than $74 million to scams last year. The Better Business Bureau reports that 68% of scams are initiated online.

"The internet is a huge source of those scams and so this is another way to warn people of steps you should take, things to watch for...if something sounds too good to be true..or frighten you into something," Clary said.

Common scams currently circulating include phishing scams, insurance scams, home improvement scams, and imposter scams. These can not only rob people of their money but also impact their mental health.

"Check your gut. Pause. Think about it for a moment. Does this sound right? And if it doesn't you're probably correct and you don't want to fall for these things," Clary said.