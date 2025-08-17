New Wildcats move into UK dorms Sunday through Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky students started moving into their dorms early Sunday morning.

"I'm excited, but I'm nervous," one freshman told LEX 18. "I'm excited to cheer on the Cats, though."

Now through Aug. 20, Lexington police warn there will be heavier traffic and more pedestrians near campus.

"He's been wearing UK blue since he was a baby, so this is an exciting day for our family," said one mother.

Officials with the university say students should have been mailed move-in packets containing hall codes, maps, and parking information.