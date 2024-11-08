Newcast program at Berea Community gives students experience and a voice

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newscasters across the country got their start in high school, a trend that is starting at many schools where media programs are being offered.

In Madison County, high school students are producing their own newscast, 'The Pirate Voyage.'

The newcast, said Berea Schools Art Teacher Pamela Cveticanin, is a production made by students, for students.

Students like Cerra Miller, a junior newscast director.

The program's roots can be traced to the 1970s, and although it has come and gone away for different reasons, most recently the pandemic, Cveticanin has led this year's relaunch.

"They're looking out at our community, bringing new stories," she said.

The program offers opportunity for students to discover a passion and a career path, even if they aren't interested in being in front of the camera. Above all, the program works to keep students and faculty informed.

"We love to provide a voice for those who feel like they aren't getting the recognition they deserve," Miller said.

