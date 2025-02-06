Newly renovated gym opens at Black and Williams Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After being boarded up and out of commission for seven years, a historical Lexington gym can once again host its community.

Wednesday morning, city leaders cut the ribbon on a renovated Black and Williams Center Gym.

“We are cutting the ribbon to open the newly renovated gym and it has taken a lot of effort and a lot of sacrifice,” said councilmember Shayla Lynch to a group of community partners and supporters.

In 2017, officials closed the Black and Williams Center Gym due to safety concerns. Community programming and classes continued in the adjacent building, but pick-up games and gatherings in the gym came to a halt.

“To drive by and see a place boarded up in a community that could be providing so much opportunity, ya know, today we're able to say, guess what, we're not only opening the gym, but nearly $2 million has gone into the facility,” said Danielle Sanders, director of community and resident services for LFUCG’s department of housing, advocacy, and community development.

Using mostly American Rescue Plan Act funding, the city-county government pumped $1.9 million into a renovation.

Improvements include new roofing, window replacement, new HVAC system, multipurpose flooring, and two new basketball goals. There were also upgrades to the mechanical, electrical, lighting, and plumbing systems. New storage, stage platform, warming kitchenette, and ADA-accessible restrooms have also been added.

“It's reminding the neighborhood that you're important, your history is not being lost,” said Sanders.

That history dates back to a time when the Black and Williams Center had a different name and a different purpose. The facility was once Booker T. Washington Elementary.

“Back in the early 1900s, during segregation, it was a school for people that looked like me,” said Sanders.

After the school closed in 1970, it was formally dedicated as the Black and Williams Community, named in honor of Evelyn Black and Alex Williams, two trailblazers in Lexington’s African American community.

Evelyn Black became the first African American faculty members at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work. She was recognized for helping lead the way for future African Americans at UK.

Alex Williams was a radio broadcaster known for his 1960 program where he promoted non-violent, peaceful approaches in reaction to social unrest.

“We admit it's long overdue, but nevertheless, this restored gym is a true testament to our community's resilience and resolve to bounce back from what, at times, appeared to be insurmountable odds,” said Chris Ford, Commissioner of General Services for the city. “Welcome back home to the Black and Williams Gym.”

Programming at the gym begins as early as next week.