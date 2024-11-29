Newport Aquarium to host 'Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland'

NEWPORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Newport Aquarium is getting into the holiday spirit with it's "Scuba Santa's Water Wonderland" beginning on Nov. 29 and open for all visitors to enjoy the season.

According to a press release from the aquarium, guests will encounter Scuba Santa splashing in the aquarium's 385,000-gallon shark tank with new additions: two zebra sharks and a young Shark Ray named Shan.

"Scuba Santa’s Water Wonderland is the most wonderful time of the year for us at the Aquarium," said Rebecca Foster, Executive Director at Newport Aquarium. "There’s nothing quite like seeing the joy on our guests' faces as they visit with Scuba Santa and share their Christmas wishes. It’s truly an unforgettable holiday experience for families to enjoy together."

Visitors will also have the chance to meet Scuba Santa, along with his team of elves, and take a holiday photo, the release read.

The event, according to the release, will run daily from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24 and is included with aquarium admission and membership.

The aquarium reminded the community that tickets are discounted when purchased in advance online. Find ticket and membership options on the Newport Aquarium website.

