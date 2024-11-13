'Newspapers aren't disappearing': How Kentucky papers are bucking national trends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new report from Northwestern University revealed a worsening "local news crisis" as newspapers continue to disappear in states across the country, but publishers in Kentucky are reporting different trends.

In this year's'State of Local News' report from the Northwestern Local News Initiative, researchers reported a growing number of "news deserts," or counties without any local news outlets, across the country.

It also reports a falling number of active newspapers. As of this year, there are 37% fewer daily or weekly newspapers than in 2005.

David Thompson, executive director of the Kentucky Press Association, reports the trend is not as stark in Kentucky. Instead of shutting their doors, papers in the Commonwealth are finding new ways to adapt.

"People may think that newspapers are dying, I totally disagree," Thompson said.

Thompson said when he started with KPA 40 years ago, there were about 176 newspapers in Kentucky. Today, there are closer to 155.

"The thing is they're still in publication, they're still doing their job and they're committed to getting the news out," he said.

Inside the Georgetown News-Graphic is a printing press that ships 40 different titles every month. Publisher and president Mike Scogin leads a team that distributes them across hundreds of miles.

While the News-Graphic has reduced its own distribution in recent years, from a daily paper to a twice-weekly paper, Scogin is actually seeing a very different trend than some people might expect.

"We probably reach more people today than we ever have," Scogin said.

That's thanks to the paper's online presence. Scogin said the website sees anywhere from 40,000 to 90,000 unique visitors every month. The paper also has 18,000 followers on Facebook.

"We try to reach people where they are and we've got a variety of methods to meet them," he said.

Local papers can cover the needs of their communities in ways larger regional media cannot. This is especially true when it comes to covering city councils, school boards, and other local government structures.

"The communities that really thrive are the ones that do well, and they have media that challenges your leaders," Scogin explained. "There's no question that a lot of things would be done in the dark, if they could be done."

Thompson and the Kentucky Press Association still see a long future ahead for local news in the Commonwealth, despite some of the challenges they face as technology evolves.

"Our newspapers always find a way to get the job done," he said.