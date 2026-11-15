NGA Universe makes history in Lexington while honoring 101-year-old bodybuilding pioneer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A national bodybuilding competition made history in Lexington this weekend while honoring a man who has spent nearly nine decades helping shape the sport.

The NGA Universe, a national title competition for natural bodybuilding, was held outside Florida for the first time. About 65 competitors from across the country took the stage in Lexington at the Central Bank Center.

But the weekend was about more than competition.

Andrew Bolstinto, the 101-year-old founder of the National Gym Association, was honored at the event after dedicating much of his life to bodybuilding.

"I started bodybuilding at the age of 13 in 1938," Bolstinto said.

His involvement in the sport grew from there. By the time he was 17 years old, Bolstinto said he was already modeling and had appeared in Strength and Health magazine.

For NGA Universe promoter Josh Miller, bringing the competition to Lexington was not only an opportunity to make history, but also a chance to recognize a man who has become a mentor and friend.

"He's taken me under his wing. He's been a great mentor for me. He's become a dear friend to me," Miller said. "So, to bring him up here and to honor him means more than words can describe."

Miller said bodybuilding has also taught him lessons that extend far beyond competing on stage.

"It gives me the discipline, and it lets me know that if I can apply myself and get to this point where I can be competitive on stage, I can apply those same principles to any area of my life and be successful," Miller said.

With competitors traveling from across the country and Bolstinto there to see the event reach a new city, the NGA Universe's first competition outside Florida became both a milestone for the organization and a celebration of the man who helped build it.

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