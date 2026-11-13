Bear Care Clinic lets Southern Elementary students play doctor while exploring health care careers

SCOTT COUNTY KY. (LEX NEWS) — Students at Southern Elementary School in Georgetown got a hands-on lesson in health care today at the Bear Care Clinic, where they had the chance to practice being doctors with their favorite stuffed animals as patients.

At Southern Elementary, even the stuffed animals needed a little medical attention at the Bear Care Clinic.

It was Genesis Guyn's first day of being a "doctor". Her patient, Beary, had a cold and a cough, but he was in good hands.

"I did CPR on Beary," Guyn said.

Connor Perkins was helping Rudolph the Reindeer, who had a broken elbow.

"You just put your hand like this and then you keep pushing until the ambulance comes," Perkins said.

From X-rays and surgery to pharmacy and cardiology, students got to explore different medical careers through hands-on activities. And for the little doctors here, pajamas were part of the prescription.

"Going to the doctor is scary. This gives them the unique opportunity to be the caregiver or the doctor as well as getting to have fun while they're doing it," Family Resource Coordinator Sydney Anderson said.

Anderson said the event also helps students explore careers in health care, with different medical professionals showing them what their jobs look like.

"These are all different career paths within the medical field that students can take," Anderson said.

It's not just a fun day for the kids. It's also a reminder of the in-school Centerpoint Health clinics, where students can get the care they need.

"These clinics provide convenience so the students can be seen during the school day and allows convenience for the families so they don't have to pick their students up from school," Centerpoint Health Nurse Practitioner Rachel Johnson said.

For families, that means health care is available right where their children learn.

"That decreases the amount of missed work time for the families as well," Johnson said.