Nicholas County woman says local officials aren't doing enough after her cat was killed by 2 dogs

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Nicholas County woman is frustrated after two dogs attacked and killed her cat, and she says local officials are not doing enough to address the situation.

Becky Sams says the attack happened August 4, just before 7 a.m., when two dogs got into her yard and attacked her 8-year-old cat, Kitty Dory, on her porch.

"I was devastated. And, you know, she was crying and I knew she was dying and I just, I cannot get that off my mind," Sams said.

The attack was captured on Sams' security camera. The graphic footage shows the dogs approaching her porch before one of them attacks Kitty Dory. Sams, who was inside at the time, said she heard noises outside but could not get to the cat quickly enough.

"It was horrible. I had the little cat for eight years and she was such a good little cat," Sams said.

Sams claims the same dogs also killed three other cats in her neighborhood.

"I saw far more than I even wanted to, but I had to. You know, I wanted to know which dogs were responsible," Sams said.

As a widow, Sams says her animals are her family.

"It's just, I can't hardly eat, I can't sleep. I just see that and I think of my little cat," Sams said.

Sams says she was unsure whether the city or county could help her. She contacted the judge-executive, who told her the matter was the city's responsibility and not the county's. He confirmed that same statement to me.

Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark told me he believes Sams' only option is to settle the matter with the dogs' owner. Clark added that the city is only aware of this one incident, in which the dogs escaped their home and were returned that same day.

Sams, who pays both city and county taxes, says she expects local officials to do more to protect residents.

"I'm not gonna drop this. Until they show me that this will not happen again," Sams said.