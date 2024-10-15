Nicholasville couple win $90,000 prize on a KY Lottery Scratch-off

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A couple in Nicholasville is celebrating their $90,000 Kentucky Lottery win after they won the prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the KY Lottery.

Officials reported that hours after winning the prize on Oct. 7, the couple, identified as Phyllis and Donald Johnson, arrived at the lottery headquarters to claim their winnings.

The ticket was purchased at Joe's Food Mart on South Main Street in Nicholasville early on Oct. 7, with Donald scratching off the $5 Gold Mine 9X ticket, resulting in the $90,000 top prize.

“I’ve hit $1,000’s and $2,000’s but nothing like this,” Donald said. “First time I’ve ever hit anything like that.”

Phyllis was reportedly on a drive with her uncle when she received the good news from her husband.

“He said, ‘I hit $90,000!’ I said, ‘Oh, you’re lying," Phyllis expressed.

Phyllis told her uncle, “Oh my god, Donald just hit $90,000. I’ve got to go; we’re headed to Louisville!”

The Jessamine County couple went on to receive a check for $64,000, after taxes. The store that sold the winning ticket is set to receive $900.