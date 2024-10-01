Nicholasville horse rescue waiting list grows amid lack of funding

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rescue is in need of rescuing in Jessamine County.

Nicholasville horse rescue Kentucky Equine Adoption Center is located on a 72-acre farm. It has the space for 50 horses, but right now, it only has 34 because it can't afford to take on more.

"You know you hear stories about these horses that just break your heart," said director Carrie Wosiski.

She said they've been turning away horses.

"I wear waterproof mascara because it is heartbreaking, especially when these horses are in these neglect situations and they desperately need help," said Wosicki.

At a cost of $150 a month per horse, plus the cost of running the farm, they need a lot of money. One horse LEX 18 met is Scarlet. She has been with the rescue for three weeks and was an intake from animal control.

At 17 hands tall, she's nearly 500 pounds underweight. Wosiski says it's because of cases like hers that they do what they do.

"We love our four legged friends, we are all passionate about the health and safety and well being of our horses," said Wosiski.

Wosiski said the winter is especially busy for the rescue. The cold weather means horses come indoors, so they need more feed and attention, which many owners aren't willing to provide.

"You just think how can somebody do that to a horse," said Wosiski. "It's our passion to take care of the horses no one else will."

If you want to help, they have a fundraiser on Monday, Oct. 7. It's a golf tournament held at the Griffin Gate Resort. To sign up, click here.