Nicholasville neighbors brave the cold temps to remove ice, snow

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A little afternoon sunshine helped to melt snow and ice along some of the main roads in Jessamine County. After a weekend of snow, Nicholasville drivers had varying reasons for venturing out.

“Whole milk,” said Hannah Gonzalez outside of Kroger. “My daughter has dietary needs. We have already been to Walmart. She's empty.”

“It's fun being out in the weather,” Kaylee Conley said. “It doesn't really snow a lot here and when it does, it's not too, too much.”

“Pick up some groceries and pick up a bit more fuel,” Jacob Sandfort said was his reason for getting out. “We have an emergency heater just in case it gets too cold.”

Afternoon sun helped the main roads, but there were still plenty of hazards.

“We weren't able to actually get out this morning because both of our vehicles were stuck,” shared Conley. “My tires are currently frozen to the ground, so I really can't move too much.”

Out in one of the surrounding neighborhoods, the street was more covered. There was an attempt to plow a section of a lane, but trees kept the sun from reaching the road and melting the lane.

One car sat covered in ice, which especially piled up around the wheels. That ice made it difficult for some people to get their cars out.

“I currently can't back my car out because I don't want to risk tearing my bumper off,” Conley said, “so I'm kind of like stuck in the process.”

That was especially a problem over on Orchard Drive in Nicholasville.

“I had some suspicions that there would be some challenges, especially with the snow plow coming through the freezing temps,” said Jessica Powell. “The freezing rain kind of seeping through, and knowing that it would all just refreeze, I don't think I expected it to be this tall.”

The mound of blocked the driveway for one of Powell’s neighbors, and it was placed there by a snow plow. Because of the ice, however, the mound was solid, and could cause damage to the car.

Powell used a metal shovel to break up the mound of ice before scooping it out with a snow shovel.

“After they plowed it, and with the freezing temps, it just completely froze,” she said. “Had someone else from a couple of houses down come over and help me with my driveway. All of us working together to make it to where we can get in and out has been good.”

There was little frustration, but instead more of a concern for neighbors who couldn’t get out. Powell said that’s why she wanted to help one of her neighbors in the area.