Nicholasville Police Department remembers fellow officer after his 'untimely death'

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department announced on Monday morning that Officer Anthony Ruggiero, a nine year veteran with the department, has died.

A post from the department read "we are experiencing profound sadness in the aftermath of his untimely death."

Further, the post said that the department will escort Officer Ruggiero through Nicholasville on Monday, arriving at North Main Street and proceeding to Betts and West Funeral Home.

"Our thoughts are with a wounded community, as well as with the family he leaves behind," the post concluded.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office also paid tribute to Officer Ruggiero with a social media post that read, "He was true public servant and a pillar to Jessamine County. May he rest in peace."