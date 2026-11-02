Nicholasville Police issue scam alert after person allegedly impersonates officer

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nicholasville Police warned the public Monday about an unknown person allegedly posing as one the department's officers in a jury duty financial scam.

According to police, the individual allegedly obtained the name of one of its officers and has used it to allegedly request financial compensation from victims in exchange for absences from jury duty.

Officers said as a reminder, they would never solicit payment in the interest of alleviating criminal or legal matters.

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