Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Two juveniles hurt in shooting in Lexington's south side, police say

Lexington
Honey Jay court and Centre Parkway
Lex News
Honey Jay court and Centre Parkway
Posted
and last updated
Add LEX 18 News as a Google Preferred Source

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting Monday morning in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Honey Jay Court and Centre Parkway around 7:45 a.m., where a heavy police presence was reported.

Schools on the Tates Creek campus, along with Millcreek Elementary School, were placed on heightened alert because of the nearby police activity, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Scully said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18