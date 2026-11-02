Two juveniles hurt in shooting in Lexington's south side, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two juveniles were injured in a shooting Monday morning in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police responded to the area of Honey Jay Court and Centre Parkway around 7:45 a.m., where a heavy police presence was reported.

Schools on the Tates Creek campus, along with Millcreek Elementary School, were placed on heightened alert because of the nearby police activity, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Miranda Scully said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

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