Nicholasville police officers, firefighters take thousands of toys to Mayfield

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Early Wednesday morning, a group of first responders rolled out of Nicholasville, pulling three trailers behind them.

The firefighters and police officers were headed to Mayfield, hauling thousands of toys with them.

“I have a police officer friend who works in Mayfield, and I called her and said, ‘What do you guys need? Supplies, drinks?’” said Sgt. Kevin Grimes with the Nicholasville Police Department. “And she said, ‘A lot of these kids lost Christmas.’ So then I called upon our community and said, ‘Hey, we need some help here.’”

Lt. Josh Bolton said community members donated so many toys, even the fire department’s 30 ft. trailer was full.

“When you have a disaster like this, if we don't do something, there's a lot of kids that have nothing right now,” Bolton told LEX 18.

Members of both departments have already spent days on the ground in Mayfield assisting with recovery efforts.

“Given the fact this is a community just a little bit bigger than Nicholasville, and this could have been us, this could have been anybody,” Grimes said. “And for everybody to come together like they're doing is just incredible.”

And with three days until Christmas, crews hope this special delivery brings a smile to children who have already lost so much.

“Hopefully their eyes light up and they're just as happy as can be,” Bolton said.