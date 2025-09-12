Nicholasville Wawa store celebrates grand opening

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The third Wawa store in Kentucky is officially open after a ribbon cutting Friday morning. The opening continues the Pennsylvania-based company’s goal to expand to new states.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman attended the ribbon-cutting event, as the chain opened its first location outside of the Louisville area. Excited customers began lining up outside of the doors well before they opened at 8 a.m.

That included Jesus and Nicole Perez, who shared their favorite food items from the station?

“I like the handcrafted coffees with the pretzels,” Nicole said.

“All the hoagies and the Amarosa rolls, the bread is just phenomenal,” Jesus added.

The two are from Philadelphia – born and raised for 30 years – but ministry since took them to Florida, and now Kentucky.

“When we saw that they were opening one in Nicholasville, we were definitely jumping for joy,” Nicole said. “Took it as a sign from God,” Jesus jumped in with a laugh.

Aiden Dedman, a 13-year-old, is a Kentucky native with Philadelphia ties. “My grandparents would either go up to Philly or Connecticut or Jersey for a family event,” he shared. “They would always stop at Wawa and get two soft pretzels that we split in half, and that was my favorite part.”

Inside the store, Wawa is putting its own spin on familiar items, like coffee and sandwiches.

“A hoagie at Wawa is our signature items, so I guess it is a sub or a sandwich but we will always call it a hoagie,” public relations representative Alyson Mucha said. “We’re bringing the hoagie to Kentucky.”

If you do plan on stopping by, the grand opening celebration continues through the weekend with free coffee and $4 hoagies. The new location is just north of Nicholasville at 3000 Lexington Rd.