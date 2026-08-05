Nicholasville woman urging caution after she was bit by copperhead snake

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A local woman is sharing her story after she says she was bitten by a venomous snake while walking through her neighborhood.

Leslie Pearse says on Friday she was walking through a grassy area to get to the store when she stepped on what she believes was a copperhead and felt it bite her foot.

"Like I mean just sharp pain, like I just like some like a bug or something...I looked down and I saw the two little marks and I was like, yeah, I've been bit by something."

Within minutes, the pain, redness and swelling spread up her leg. Her friends called 911, and she was taken to the hospital where doctors treated her with anti venom.

"They had to check and make sure what kind it was and what they had and everything, then they started that and they said that they start with four, like two vials and then four ...and it wound up taking 14."

Pearse was released from the hospital Sunday, but says she's still recovering. Now Pearse wants to warn people to be careful.

"I mean just kind of watch where you're stepping more than anything. There's a lot of kids around here and they run and they're not paying attention and dogs are sniffing and things like that."

Doctors say if you're bitten by a snake, move away from it, stay as still as possible and get medical care right away. They also warn against trying to catch the snake, cutting the bite or trying to suck out the venom.

Officials say snakebites can be frightening--- but staying calm and acting quickly can make a difference in the outcome.

Sydney St. Claire is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Sydney at sydney.stclaire@wlex.tv.