Nick Houck's trial moved to Owen County following venue change approval

(LEX NEWS) — Based upon an agreement between prosecutors and defense attorneys, Nick Houck's trial will now take place in Owen County and all pretrial hearings will remain in Nelson County, according to court documents filed in Nelson County Circuit Court on Friday.

Covering Kentucky Attorney for Nick Houck files motion for clarity about evidence Leigh Searcy

Houck, who has been charged with perjury in the first degree, is scheduled for his next court appearance on Sep. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Houck, who is a former Bardstown police officer, is the brother of Brooks Houck, a man who was convicted last summer in Crystal Rogers' death. Brooks Houck is currently serving a life sentence.