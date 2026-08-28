Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Nick Houck's trial moved to Owen County following venue change approval

Houck is set to appear in Nelson County Circuit Court for a hearing on Sep. 16 at 2:30 p.m.
Nick Houck appears in court
LEX News
Nick Houck appears in court
Posted

(LEX NEWS) — Based upon an agreement between prosecutors and defense attorneys, Nick Houck's trial will now take place in Owen County and all pretrial hearings will remain in Nelson County, according to court documents filed in Nelson County Circuit Court on Friday.

Featured Image Custom Edit - 2026-06-18T163604.921.png

Covering Kentucky

Attorney for Nick Houck files motion for clarity about evidence

Leigh Searcy

Houck, who has been charged with perjury in the first degree, is scheduled for his next court appearance on Sep. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Houck, who is a former Bardstown police officer, is the brother of Brooks Houck, a man who was convicted last summer in Crystal Rogers' death. Brooks Houck is currently serving a life sentence.

Featured Image Custom Edit - 2026-06-04T194801.556.png

News

Brother of convicted murderer Brooks Houck arrested on perjury charge

Ajay Patel

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18