LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday Night Live returns April 6 in downtown Lexington and this year the community helped decide the kickoff band.

Nineteen85 will be the band playing at the opening kickoff of Thursday Night Live.

The three finalists were Hole Shot, Nineteen85, and Rags & Riches.

Thursday Night Live runs every Thursday from April 6 through October 12, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park.