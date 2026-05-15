'No better love': Major Les Leatherman remembered one year after tornado tragedy

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On May 16, 2025, a deadly tornado tore through Kentucky, flattening homes, destroying businesses and killing 20 people, according to the governor’s office.

In London alone, 17 people were killed, including Laurel County firefighter Maj. Les Leatherman.

Standing on the lot where her home once stood, Michelle Leatherman recalled that fateful night.

“He got off work, he went and taught a class at another fire department, and then he came home. Then he got a call and said, ‘I’ll be back,’ and those were the last words,” Michelle said.

When Leatherman left their home that night, he was doing what he loved — responding to a community need — and it began like any other call. Michelle, his wife of 32 years, stayed home, unaware of the violent storm heading toward London.

When the EF-4 tornado hit Sunshine Hills, there was no time to take cover. Michelle was thrown from their home. The next moment she remembers is waking up in the hospital with no memory of what had happened.

“Whenever I was extubated and aware I was in the hospital, Evan was like, ‘Mom, I’ve got something to tell you. Dad’s gone. He’s dead.’”

Laurel County Fire officials believe Leatherman returned to Sunshine Hills during the storm and died shielding someone. Only later did they learn that someone was Michelle.

“For him and the injuries that he received on my behalf, they’re very hard to read, that list, and to know that his love for me was so great that he would lay down his life, physically lay down his life — there’s no better love than that,” Michelle said through tears.

Recovering from her injuries in the hospital for three months, Michelle told herself that in order to grieve her husband, she would first need to heal, so she fought each day to get stronger.

During that time, she had to miss her husband’s funeral. She said she often thought about his last moments, hoping he knew she was there.

The fortitude to go on was fueled by faith and a community that refused to let her face it alone. From fundraising to moral support, Michelle credits longtime friends and even strangers for getting her back on her feet.

“Not only losing my husband, losing my house, my belongings, my pets — I lost my job, I lost the ability to do some things with my body, I can’t feel half of my hand, I have other issues. But you know, I’m here. I’m here for my son and grandbabies, so I’m thankful that God has provided for me and watched over me.”

She feels Les watching over her too. Sharing family memories and pointing out where their home once stood, Michelle talked about how she remembers him.

She said he “bled EMS,” working for different agencies and wearing many hats over nearly four decades in emergency service.

More than anything, he loved teaching the next generation. At home, Maj. Leatherman was simply “Dad” to Evan and “Papi” to two grandchildren.

Big personality, quick-witted and a caregiver — as Michelle put it, “Everyone loved Les.”

“He was the love of my life and he could bring a smile to anybody. He was just a great dad and Papi, a great son to his mom and dad. I remember him every day, and it’s tough, but I know he would want us to keep going. He would be angry for every tear that I’ve shed, but I know he’s in a better place than we are and he gave so much of himself to us and to this community.”