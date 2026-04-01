No injuries or displacements reported following evening fire at Thoroughbred Center in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries or displacements have been reported following a Tuesday evening fire at The Thoroughbred Center in the 3300 block of Paris Pike, Lexington Fire reports.

LFD first responded to the venue and training facility just before 9 p.m. for reports of a brush fire that was later upgraded to a structure fire, the agency reports. When they arrived, they found a brush fire nearing a structure on the property.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire and requested a brush truck for additional mobility. Although the scene is still active, no structures are involved.

