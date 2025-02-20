No injuries reported after semi trucks ram into house due to icy road conditions

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Elizabethtown Fire Department reported that two semi trucks slid off the interstate on Thursday morning, resulting in them ramming into a house due to the icy road conditions.

The department reported that units were on the scene of the commercial vehicle collision that began on I-65 in which two semis slid off the interstate.

The trucks came to a rest on Hawkins Drive after striking a house, officials reported. No serious injuries occurred.

Officials added that Hawkins Drive will remain closed for several hours.