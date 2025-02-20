Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

No injuries reported after semi trucks ram into house due to icy road conditions

Untitled design (13).png
Elizabethtown Fire Department
Untitled design (13).png
Posted
and last updated

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Elizabethtown Fire Department reported that two semi trucks slid off the interstate on Thursday morning, resulting in them ramming into a house due to the icy road conditions.

The department reported that units were on the scene of the commercial vehicle collision that began on I-65 in which two semis slid off the interstate.

The trucks came to a rest on Hawkins Drive after striking a house, officials reported. No serious injuries occurred.

Officials added that Hawkins Drive will remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18