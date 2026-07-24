No injuries reported after Thursday afternoon semi-trailer fire in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — No injuries have been reported following a Thursday afternoon semi-truck fire on I-75 in Rockcastle County, the Mount Vernon Fire Department reports.

According to the agency, crews responded to the 59-mile marker traveling northbound around 3 p.m., and found a fully involved trailer carrying laminate flooring materials.

MVFD reportedly responded to the fire as a in response to a mutual aid request from the Brodhead Fire Department and East Bernstadt Fire & Rescue.