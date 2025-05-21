No injuries reported after tree falls on home in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Another round of storms swept through Kentucky on Tuesday evening, resulting in a massive tree falling on top of a home in Laurel County.

According to a social media post from the Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, units were called to a home on Lawson Lane regarding a tree that had fallen over.

Upon arrival, crews found the tree had lifted from the root and fallen through the roof a home due to the high winds.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.