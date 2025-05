LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries have been reported following an evening structure fire in Lexington.

Crews responded to the 4300 block of Haley Road around 7:45 p.m. Monday for reports of a structure fire, the Lexington Fire Department reports.

Crews found that a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. That fire then spread to a second, attached mobile home.

Both homes are believed to have been vacant and unoccupied.