No injuries reported following fire at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries have been reported following a Wednesday evening fire at a apartment complex in Lexington.

Crews first responded to 2223 Devonport Drive just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a fire at the three-story complex, the Lexington Fire Department reports. When they arrived, crews reported black smoke and high heat, but were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

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It's currently unclear how many people will be displaced as a result, and damage was contained to the apartment of origin.

Fire investigators remain on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.