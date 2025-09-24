No injuries reported following fire at vacant Somerset home

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities in Somerset have confirmed that a fire at a vacant home on Tuesday caused no injuries.

According to the Somerset Fire Department, crews responded to the 700 block of West Columbia Street for reports of a smoke and a structure fire.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was visible and was "blowing through the roof and all doors and window," SFO said on social media.

Crews began with an interior attack, knocking down the fire on the first floor, but had to evacuate as the upper floor began to collapse.

Evidence within the home and reports from other residents confirmed that the home was being used by homeless individuals in the area.