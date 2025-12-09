No injuries reported following Tuesday afternoon structure fire in Garrard County

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An afternoon structure fire at a home in Garrard County has resulted in no injuries, local agencies report.

According to the Garrard County EMA/CSEEP, the Buckeye Fire Department responded to the area of Jack Turner way around 2 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a possible structure fire.

When they arrived, crews found the home to be fully involved, and Garrard County Emergency Management were able to determine that the home was unoccupied. After two hours, fire units were able to extinguish the fire.

Other agencies that responded included Lancaster City Fire and Rescue, Camp Dick Fire & Rescue, Garrard County Fire District One, Garrard County EMS, and the Garrard County Sheriff's Office.

