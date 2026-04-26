No injuries reported in Rockcastle County mobile home set ablaze Sunday morning

BRODHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — No injuries were reported in an early morning structure fire Sunday on Highway 1326 in Rockcastle County, according to the Brodhead Fire Department.

According to a social media post, the Brodhead Fire Department and the Mount Vernon Fire Department were dispatched around 5:20 a.m. to a mobile home set ablaze. Upon arrival, crews noticed heavy smoke exiting the single-wide home.

Fortunately, the fire was brought under control quickly, and the home's resident had escaped before crews arrived. According to a social media post, the resident is now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Other agencies responding included Rockcastle County EMS, the Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, and the Mount Vernon Police Department.