No kitten around: Kentucky Theatre hosting Cat Video Fest this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, the Kentucky Theatre hopes its visitors will be feline fine during its annual Cat Video Fest. The event on Saturday and Sunday partners the theatre with Halfway Home Rescue Inc., a primarily cat-based rescue.

“Trawler and Hull were born last spring when we had those really terrible storms,” said Ellen Neuville, director of operations with Halfway Home Rescue. “These two have been with us since they were just a couple days old.”

No kitten around, Trawler and Hull will be at the Kentucky Theatre lobby this weekend during the Cat Video Fest.

“The film itself, Cat Video Fest, is a compilation of cat videos that are called from Facebook and Instagram and social media,” said director of the Kentucky Theatre, Hayward Wilkirson. “Someone has taken the time to compile all this into about an 80-minute film.”

“The creators of this video movie put it together as a means for rescues to have an opportunity and for theaters to partner with local rescues,” Neuville added.

Halfway Home Rescue has partnered with the theatre for this festival for three years now. Even with the funny videos, the consensus is that the best part is when visitors get to meet these cats out in the lobby.

“I love seeing the kids come running up to the cages, seeing the kittens,” said Neuville. “There's just a special bond, especially with little girls and kittens, but everybody who comes just adores them.”

“The funny thing is all of us here at the Kentucky Theater are cat people,” Wilkirson shared. “We all have cats, so we really enjoy having the cats visit us in the lobby, showing this very, very funny film.”

The Cat Video Fest is taking over the Kentucky Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 7. You can find showtimes here.

Visitors can also meet some of the cats from Halfway Home Rescue and can begin the adoption process there at the theater. Learn more about the adoption process here.