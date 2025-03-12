No injuries following afternoon house fire on Montclair Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Fire, no one was injured in an afternoon house fire on Montclair Drive.

LFD say they were dispatched to the fire around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire from the back of the home.

After crews knocked down the fire, they found heavy fire on the first and second floor of the home, and in the attic over the main house and addition.

The fire has now been extinguished.

According to a Lexington Fire chief on scene, two people have been displaced as a result of the fire, but the damage should be repairable.