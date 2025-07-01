No ruling yet on death penalty eligibility for man accused in Jordan Morgan killing

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Madison County court has yet to make an official ruling on whether to exclude the death penalty as a possible sentence for Shannon Gilday, the man charged with shooting and killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan in February 2022.

The hearing Monday focused on determining Gilday's mental state at the time of the alleged crime, which could impact whether he would be eligible for the death penalty if found guilty.

"I don't think I've heard anything that's really a surprise," said Mica Sims, one of Jordan Morgan's best friends, who spoke alongside Jordan's mother, Lisa Foster, following the hearing.

"You know, they're going to try to paint him in a light that is....that he had a breakdown," Sims said.

Three years after Jordan was killed, her family and friends continue to push for the highest level of justice.

"We believe life for a life. And we know that he took a life. And that is what the family wants. That's what we've been fighting for. That's what everyone standing here, fighting for her, that's what justice is," Sims said.

Police say Gilday broke into former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan's home in February of 2022 and killed his daughter, Jordan, while attempting to access a bunker inside the home.

A psychological evaluation filed by Gilday's defense reported he wanted access to the bunker in fear of nuclear war, following a false alarm that was sounded in Hawaii in 2018.

His defense team believes Gilday's mental state is reason to prevent the death penalty if he is found guilty.

"If there is justice anywhere for Jordan whatsoever...then the death penalty needs to be on the table. So we will definitely be disappointed and upset," Sims said.

After Monday's hearing, both sides must file a post-hearing brief due August 15. Gilday's next status hearing is scheduled for October 3.