Noah recovering after being malnourished, about to be ready for fostering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A dog rescued from severe neglect is making an inspiring recovery and getting closer to finding a forever home.

Just weeks after arriving at Paws 4 the Cause barely able to stand, Noah is making remarkable progress. When Noah was rescued, he weighed just 38 pounds and was so weak his back legs would buckle beneath him.

After weeks of round-the-clock care, four meals a day, and medical treatment, he's now up to 50 pounds and learning how to play with other dogs. He's also scheduled to be neutered before becoming available for foster or adoption.

"He's doing really, really well, and I think for him it'll be more psychological for him that's going to happen, you know, for long term, and that's just going to take time and patience and love," said Paws 4 the Cause Vice President Anita Spreitzer. "But we've seen dogs like this come full circle and a year from now he's going to be a totally different dog."

Spreitzer said while Noah still has some emotional healing ahead-- he's affectionate, gentle and eager for attention after spending so much of his life neglected. She adds Noah's ideal home is one where someone is around most of the day to give him the patience and love he needs as he continues his recovery.

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