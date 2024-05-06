Noisy Burgin gun range frustrates neighbors

BURGIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people living in Burgin are speaking out after they say a neighbor's gun range has ruined their peace.

Janet Dollar's home sits right across the street from the gun range.

"We purchased our home during the winter months, so we didn't hear any gunfire during that time. As soon as springtime hit, it was nonstop. There were many mornings that we woke to cannons firing, multiple gunshots, round after round," Dollar explained.

Dollar says they still own that home but moved down the road.

On Sunday, after working 21 days straight, her family decided to spend the afternoon in the backyard pool of her new home, but it did not last long.

"Once again, the shots fired at the range would put a damper on our afternoon of peace and family fun. As Burgin residents, can we please get a little respect from the property owner? We deserve to relax in our yards, allow our kids to play without fear of stray bullets," said Dollar.

Cheyenne Edwards, who lives next door to the property, says her family is pro-gun, but safety is their biggest concern. She worries about her cows, people who use the woods nearby, and the trains that pass through the neighborhood.

"I think that's an issue to everybody really — nobody knows if they're gonna get hit or not, nobody knows where it's going," said Edwards.

Edwards would like clear rules put in place that would put neighbors like herself at ease.

"Just to get clarification that they're doing everything possible to keep everyone around them safe. Especially people that have children running around in their yard all the time during the summer," says Edwards.

Owner David Caldwell did not want to comment at this time other than to say that he does have safety measures in place and training.

Local officials say there is nothing they can do about the nuisance claims at this time.

While the home is within the city of Burgin, the farm, which houses the range, is considered county property.

Because of where the property sits, the mayor's office says it has received complaints but can't enforce city ordinances on county issues.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office says they've also gotten complaints but there aren't any county laws being broken.

Deputies say they have visited the property in the past and asked them to change the direction of firing.

Edwards plans to keep pushing for change and accountability.

"It's word of mouth. It's somebody being determined to have something done about it instead of just complaining about it, because I do believe if you want change, you do have to speak up," said Edwards.

We are waiting for a response from the Mercer County judge-executive regarding whether they plan to take any action.