Nominations needed to honor women who've made an impact in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new community initiative in Lexington is shining a spotlight on women who have made significant contributions to the city, especially those whose work often goes unrecognized.

The project, called "Stand with HER Story," is a collaboration between the Lexington History Museum and the League of Women Voters of Lexington. It invites community members to nominate women, living or deceased, who have made an impact in Fayette County.

When Sylvia Lovely began organizing this storytelling project, she immediately knew one woman she would nominate: her former executive assistant and longtime friend, Freda Meriwether.

"They don't ask to be in the spotlight, but let's put them there. Women have been underrepresented in history, so let's tell their stories," Lovely said.

Meriwether, who describes herself as someone who works hard in the background, was initially surprised by the nomination.

"I'm thinking, why me?" Meriwether said.

But that's the point of the project.

"Thinking about it, it's a good thing. Because not only me, a lot of other people have stories who are just as good as mine, we're behind the scenes and getting stuff done," Meriwether said.

The nomination process is simple - Anyone can submit a 250-word story about a woman who has shaped Fayette County. Lovely says these stories will become a living legacy of women who have influenced the city.

"That's what captivates us, what captures our attention, is the story about someone. A story about your mom, a story about an inspirational cancer survivor. And that's a passion I've had for a long time. I love to see these people spotlighted," Lovely said.

Meriwether emphasized the importance of sharing these often-overlooked narratives.

"We all have stories to tell, and it's important we tell what that is," Meriwether said. "I see the project as an important project to be able to tell the regular stories for regular people."

This March, there will be a public reading of submitted names at the STAND memorial downtown.

Nominations for "Stand with HER Story" are due February 15.

Community members can submit their stories online at lwvlexington.com/herstory, where they can also read about women who have already been nominated.

