Nonprofit, faith leaders react to new immigration policies

(LEX 18) — From churches to nonprofits, community groups are reacting to major changes in immigration policies coming from the White House.

That includes Bishop John Stowe and the Catholic Diocese of Lexington. Friday, he told LEX 18 places of worship should not become a target for immigration enforcement.

"It's very disheartening, it's angering, and it's unjust for a president to intimidate people when they are trying to worship, go to school or face a medical emergency," he said.

Stowe and others are concerned over President Donald Trump's promise to increase raids for undocumented immigrants and allow arrests in churches and schools. Those locations have long been considered sanctuaries.

The faith leader says the Diocese is now developing its own procedures. They include requiring a warrant in the case of a raid at a church.

"We don't want our institutions to open up without a warrant for a specific person," he said. "So we want to always be compliant with the law, but we also respond to a higher law which is that of the dignity of the human person."

The Diocese is also working to educate parishioners about their rights, just like nonprofits, including Casa de la Cultura Ky, are doing. The group is dedicated to promoting Hispanic culture in Central Kentucky.

"We hear the calls of the community," said founder Monica Calleja. "We know what is happening. We know what is worrying them. And we know how fragile it could be."

Calleja says she wants her community to be informed but not scared and make sure they're not spreading misinformation that can lead to fear.

She says her organization is working with nonprofit groups like Neighbors Immigration Legal Clinic to provide legal guidance to people in need.

"This is not the first time we're dealing with this situation and this kind of environment," she said. "But we know we can start organizing and tell people, listen, you have to verify what they're saying is true."

Calleja told LEX 18 that she doesn't want families to stop sending kids to school or miss medical appointments over worries surrounding President Trump's deportation plans.

Bishop Stowe echoed those sentiments. He worries some people may avoid coming to religious services for fear of being targeted there, but he also said immigrant communities are resilient.