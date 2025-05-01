Nonprofit school in Knott County loses $250,000 in federal funding due to DOGE cuts

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit school in Knott County has been left empty-handed after DOGE cut an imperative grant they were receiving.

"We were bracing for the worst but hoping for the best, but unfortunately we were one of the thousands of nonprofits in the country who received this bad news," said Will Anderson, executive director of Hindman Settlement School.

Hindman Settlement School currently serves nearly 1,000 students who need one-on-one assistance with reading and math. The main program to lose funding is focused on helping kids with dyslexia.

"It's easier to focus on the numbers and budgets, but in many cases the work that we do is literally life changing," said Anderson. "It changes how they interact with their peers, and how they see themselves, it's a self esteem issue; they feel like they're stupid because all their friends have learned to read and they're not."

The current program ends in July, and to not cut services abruptly, they need $250,000.

"We are looking for ways to fund this, either emergency funds or endowment funds, or whatever it takes but we really hope the community will step up and help because of the impact on these children," said Anderson.

To learn more about the school and how you can help, click here.