Nonprofit Step By Step empowering young mothers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For nearly 30 years, Step By Step has been working with young single mothers in the Lexington community. It began as a way to make a difference in stopping child abuse and giving families a chance to grow, and it now works with almost 300 moms and kids.

One of these moms, Jashelle Jackson, joined the Step By Step program a little over two years ago.

“My children were, at that point, taken out of my care,” Jackson said. “This was recommended for months. It was up to me, up to my discretion if wanted to join. I just kept putting it back for the longest time, and finally I was like, what else do I have to lose?”

“The day that I walked in was the day that I completely fell in love with every person in that room. I finally felt like I found a group of people that not only heard me but supported me during probably one of the hardest times of my life,” Jackson said.

Step By Step Executive Director Tanya Torp has worked with the nonprofit and watched it grow over the last 11 years.

“They are not just moms,” Torp said. “They are moms with incredible potential. Their kids have incredible potential. If they have those wraparound services that they need, and the love and support that they need, they’re going to go so far.”

Torp also shared that Step By Step works with young single moms between the ages of 12 and 24. That may seem young, but according to the CDC, Kentucky’s teen birth rate is 21.8%. That’s the fourth highest in the country.

“This continues to be a need that we get to serve these young women,” Torp said. “Some of them are in foster care with their own children. But a lot of our moms also are just looking to be good moms, to be supported, to be loved by other moms, to be a good friend, and just to learn how to get through this life together.”

Step By Step offers the support moms are looking for with workshops, support groups, resource referrals, and crisis intervention programs designed to empower and embolden the mothers in attendance.

“Sometimes they walk through the door on Thursday night,” Torp said. “We’re the first person who has hugged them all week.”

For their Thursday night meetings, Step By Step provides transportation to and from their meeting location and childcare with programming for the kids.

“That gives the mom a break for an hour and a half,” Torp added, “to just be a young woman, and to be with other young women.”

Since joining Step By Step just over two years ago, Jackson has moved into a leadership role with the nonprofit.

“I stepped in because the day that I walked through those doors and I felt like I was 10 pounds lighter when I was walking out, I knew immediately that I want to be that safe space, that support for another mom that comes in that’s in my same position,” Jackson said.

If you would like to learn more about Step By Step, or if you would like to donate,click here.