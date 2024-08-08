'Now I can retire!': KY resident wins $10 million on Powerball Double Play, Crestwood retailer receives $100K

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (LEX 18 — A Kentucky resident has a major win to celebrate as the anonymous winner recently won $10 million on a KY Powerball ticket from the June 24 drawing after adding the Double Play feature.

The winner told Kentucky Lottery officials that they regularly stop at their local retailer to purchase a lottery ticket. Upon purchasing the Powerball ticket, the winner added the Double Pay feature.

“I didn’t start playing it right away,” the winner said, who told lottery officials it was about four months ago that they began adding Double Play to their Powerball tickets. “It just popped up on the screen to add it, and I thought, ‘I think I’ll try.'"

“I got up and checked my phone and it said somebody had won the Powerball,” the winner said, having checked the ticket the morning after the drawing. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and it said, ‘Double Play,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I wrote the numbers down and I went and got my ticket. I looked at my ticket and looked at the numbers and I said, ‘Really, I can’t believe this.’”

Officials detailed that the winning ticket matched the five white balls and the Powerball in the drawing for Double Play, resulting in a $10 million top prize win.

“I sat there for about 10 minutes looking at the numbers and looking at my ticket and it was right,” the winner said. “I was overwhelmed and excited. Now I can retire!”

The winner ultimately walked away with $7.2 million after taxes, while the Circle K off Highway 22 in Crestwood received its $100,000 selling bonus on Aug. 8.

“Buy Double Play, you have better chances of winning,” the winner expressed.

“We are so excited about this $10 million win, both for our player and for longtime retailer Crestwood Circle K,” said Kentucky Lottery President and CEO Mary Harville. “We began offering this game add-on feature in November, and fortunately, it didn’t take long for one of our players to make history by hitting the Powerball Double Play top prize. This winning experience sends a great message to our players: you can win a life-changing $10 million top prize with Double Play!”