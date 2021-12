(LEX 18) — According to the National Weather Service of Louisville, Kentucky, damage survey crews have found another brief EF-1 tornado that occurred early December 11.

Damage survey crews have found another brief EF-1 tornado occurred early on 12/11/2021 about 5 miles NNW of Richmond, KY. #kywx #lmkwx pic.twitter.com/H71CwpWXA0 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) December 20, 2021

NWS Louisville is conducting damage surveys Monday in the Madison/Garrard County area.