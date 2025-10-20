Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touchdown in Nicholasville on Sunday

Jessamine County EMA
Storm damage on Sunday in Nicholasville.
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Nicholasville on Sunday morning.

"The upper trough associated with the cold front lagged behind by a few hours, pushing through the region in the afternoon of October 19," the NWS Lousivlle office reports. "A steep temperature profile aloft, strong shear, and showers moving through the Bluegrass allowed for a cold air funnel to form near Nicholasville, KY and briefly touched down developing a EF1 tornado."

The tornado was on the ground for a minute, stretching less than a mile with a maximum width of 20 yards.

