NWS forecaster explains how tornadoes get their rating

WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY. — A lead forecaster with the National Weather Service (NWS) branch in Louisville told LEX18 the path to determine a tornado's rating starts with the damage.

"We actually have what's called an E-F kit, or the Enhanced Fujita kit, and what it does is you look at the damage, and you have several damage indicators, what you're looking at was this a house, was this a large warehouse, an apartment building," said Brian Schoettmer with NWS.

Then, surveyors look at the degree of damage. For example, Schoettmer said it could be the difference between losing just a roof, a roof and walls, or there only being the foundation left. From there, he said you determine what wind speeds would have to occur to create that damage, and check that with the radar.

Schoettmer said for the Washington County tornado that hit the morning of May 30, it was an EF-2, with wind speeds nearing an EF-3. Two homes only had the foundation left. He said while it was unexpected for many, the ingredients were there.

"It was riding right along a warm front, anytime you have something along a warm front especially this time of year, it's going to enhance the low level spin," said Schoettmer.

The tornado hit around sunrise, which he said is tough to get that much instability at that time of day.

"You have to think about the people, it's so unfortunate because who is thinking about having a tornado at 6:50 in the morning," said Schoettmer.

He said it's one thing to watch the storm on the radar, but to see the devastation in person - is tough.

"It's a range of emotions, especially because we work both sides of it, so sometimes we're the ones issuing the warnings and other times you're the one that has to go out and see what happened," said Schoettmer.

Schoettmer said it has been an active season, not just with the number of tornadoes in Kentucky but the intensity as well. He said 98% of tornadoes will not be more than an EF-3, making the month of May historic.