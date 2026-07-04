Off-duty Florence officer dies following officer-involved shooting during domestic violence call

FLORENCE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police and the Boone County Coroner's Office are reporting that an off-duty officer with the Florence Police Department died following an officer-involved shooting with the Boone County Sheriff's Office during a domestic violence call.

According to officials, the Boone County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence complaint involving a shots fired report on Lely Court Friday evening. When deputies arrived, they encountered 37-year-old Dustin Zink, an off-duty Florence police officer, who reportedly had a firearm and was threatening to use it to harm himself and others.

A press release by Kentucky State Police (KSP) states that the sheriff's deputies on-scene attempted to reason with Zink, however, it was unsuccessful. Zink then fired his weapon multiple times, prompting four sheriff's deputies to discharge their firearms, striking Zink.

Zink was transported to the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood Hospital following the encounter. According to the Boone County Coroner's Office, the department responded to the hospital around 11:40 p.m. to pronounce Zink dead.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.