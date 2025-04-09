Off to the races at Keeneland Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring has sprung in the Bluegrass, as Keeneland's Spring Meet kicked off after a three-day weather delay.

Donna Vaughn and Russ McLellan are recently engaged and currently visiting Lexington, just in time to catch the Blue Grass Stakes, a qualifier for the Kentucky Derby.

“It’s just the excitement, the anticipation of a big race maybe a close finish as well," said McLellan.

It was a close race, with Burnham Square getting the win, with jockey Brian Hernandez Jr behind the reins.

The races at Keeneland Tuesday brought in spectators for all different reasons.

"We love Keeneland we've been coming down to Keeneland since one of our first dates," said Marcie Kraus, who attended the races with her three sons and husband Chris.

Money is also top of mind for many - with horse racing, comes betting.

“It’s his first time here in Keeneland and you get beginners luck, so I’m not winning as much but he for some reason is raking it in,” said Kyle Howe, referencing his friend Francisco Valtierrez.

The Spring Meet continues through April 26.