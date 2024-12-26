Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting during welfare check in Nelson County leads to police investigation

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a police investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting during a welfare check at a home in Nelson County.

Officials detailed that KSP Post 4 Elizabethtown was called to assist the Nelson County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) in an officer-involved shooting investigation.

The preliminary investigation, according to KSP, found that the NCSO responded to a call for a welfare check at a home on Margaret Lane in the Coxs Creek Community.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly saw a man "brandishing a firearm" on the front porch of the home. According to KSP, deputies told the man to drop the gun several times, however, he did not comply.

A deputy then fired his service weapon, ultimately hitting the armed man in the arm, police reported. The man was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was arrested after being released from the hospital.

KSP noted that deputies were not injured in the incident and the shooting is an ongoing investigation.

