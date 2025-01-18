Watch Now
Officer-involved shooting in Franklin County under investigation

WLEX
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is with critical injuries following an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Franklin County.

According to Kentucky State Police, officers with the agency responded to the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Prior to their arrival, two Franklin County Sheriff's officers responded to a call about an individual in a mental health crisis armed with a knife.

During that encounter, one officer discharged their firearm, leaving the man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the Franklin Regional Medical Center.

The incident remains under investigation, and information is subject to change through the course of the investigation.

