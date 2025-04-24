Officials: 2nd measles case reported in the state in non-Kentucky resident

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — State officials report that a second case of measles has been reported in Kentucky, diagnosed in a child who is not a resident of the United States but was treated in a Kentucky health facility.

According to officials with Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the child was traveling through Kentucky when they received treatment. There is no other cases and no risk of exposure to Kentuckians in relation to this case.

The diagnosis comes as immunization rates among Kentucky's kindergartners continues to decline. Officials report that, based on results from the most recent assessment of vaccination rates among this population, vaccination rates are at 86.9%, below the national average of 93%.

"This decline of MMR vaccine coverage is occurring during the largest outbreak of measles in the United States since measles was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 800 cases so far in 2025, including several large outbreaks in other states," a press release said.

“These are concerning trends that we are seeing,” said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “It is really important that folks are properly informed about vaccines so they can take safe steps to protect their children. Vaccines are safe and effective. We urge all parents to have their children vaccinated to ensure they are protected from preventable diseases like measles.”

Children between 12 and 15 months receive their first vaccination against mumps and rubella in combination, and their second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. According to the CDC, two doses of the MMR vaccine are found to be 97% effective against fighting the contagious respiratory virus.

Kentucky's first case of the measles was seen in February; no other cases were confirmed to be associated with that case.