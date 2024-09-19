Officials investigating after student allegedly brings loaded gun to KY school

UPDATE: Sept. 19, 2:54 p.m.

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Matthew Thompson confirmed in an press release on Wednesday that a student did bring a loaded firearm to McNabb Middle School on Tuesday. The student, who rides a school bus, also brought the gun on the bus during the morning commute.

Thompson said that the student, who is facing criminal charges, "was not at school and will not be at school."

According to the release, the student also showed the firearm to multiple students. No students informed parents until "screenshots of social media messages between students was shown to a parent and then was shared with the McNabb administration."

"One of the most concerning things about this situation is that multiple students were shown the gun and never let an adult know until many hours later," Thompson said. "It is crucial that we all talk with our students and make sure they know when they see something they need to say something. Working together and sharing information is the best way to help keep everyone safe."

Thompson reiterated that the school system does everything in their power to keep everyone safe and addressed concern regarding the lack of information Tuesday evening. No information was available to share as the district worked to "determine what, if anything, may or may not happened," he said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to a press release from Montgomery County Schools, police are investigating an incident in which a student allegedly brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

The release read that on Tuesday evening, McNabb administration was notified that multiple students had reported that a McNabb Middle School student "possibly" brought a loaded gun to school.

Local law enforcement, according to the release, were informed of the report and began to interview the individuals involved in the incident.

"There are no current threats towards students or staff and the student reported to have had the weapon is not and will not be at school," the release read.

Officials with the schools noted that everyone is safe and went on to ask parents and guardians to know what their kids are putting in their backpacks and bringing to school.