Officials investigating vehicle collision death in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police and the Rowan County Coroner's Office are investigating a death that occurred Friday evening in Rowan County.

According to a social media post by the Rowan County Coroner's Office, around 9 p.m. Friday night, Morehead police were notified by Kentucky State Police Post 8 regarding a single vehicle accident at 519 KY-80, southwest of Morehead.

Responding to the scene was Kentucky State Police, the Morehead Police Department, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Rowan County EMS, and the Morehead Fire Department.

The Rowan County Coroner's Office pronounced a 31-year-old man dead at 9:28 p.m. as a result of the incident. The name of victim has not been released to the public as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The victim has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, according to the coroner's office.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.